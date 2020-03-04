App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 73.65 - 73.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects Open interest rose 18% in the previous session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Falling for the third consecutive session, the rupee on Tuesday slumped 43 paise to end at a 16-month low of 73.30 against the US dollar as investor sentiment remained fragile amid concerns over the impact of Coronavirus and rising crude oil prices • The Dollar Index fell 0.5% after the Fed lowered rates by 50 basis points, the first inter-meeting cut since the financial crisis. The market continued to price in more rate cuts in 2020.

Benchmark yield

The yield on the 10-year bond moved to 6.34 from 6.35 levels seen in its previous session. Bonds are set to rally after the central bank chief said there was room to cut rates if needed. The Federal Reserve’s 50 bp rate reduction is also expected to boost sentiments • US treasury prices soared following an emergency 50 bps rate cut by Federal Reserve on Tuesday with the 10-year yield at new record levels, bursting through 1%, a psychologically-significant point.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at 73.51 in the previous session. Open interest rose 18% in the previous session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR March futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 73.23-73.27Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.65/ 73.90Stop Loss: 73.05
SupportResistance
Support: 73.05/72.90Resistance: 73.65/73.95

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Mar 4, 2020 09:51 am

