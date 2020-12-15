Buy USDINR; target of 73.65 - 73.75 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee started the week on optimistic note and ended at 73.58 as US dollar traded lower on risk outflows. Positive domestic equities and huge inflows by FIIs kept the positive trend intact • The US Dollar index fell as the pound rally gained steam followed by the Euro. Traders hope that the US would reach a deal before Christmas kept the dollar under pressure.

Currency futures on NSE

Due to a fall in the Dollar index, the US$INR pair moved towards its support levels. We feel a bounce could be seen towards 74 levels from the support • The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.65 in the last session. The open interest fell marginally by 1.8% in the December series contract.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR DEC futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 73.48-73.50 Market Lot: US $1000 Target: 73.65/ 73.75 Stop Loss: 73.38 Support: 73.45/73.35 Resistance: 74.05/74.15

