Buy USDINR; target of 73.65 - 73.75 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee started the week on optimistic note and ended at 73.58 as US dollar traded lower on risk outflows.

December 15, 2020 / 09:00 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee started the week on optimistic note and ended at 73.58 as US dollar traded lower on risk outflows. Positive domestic equities and huge inflows by FIIs kept the positive trend intact • The US Dollar index fell as the pound rally gained steam followed by the Euro. Traders hope that the US would reach a deal before Christmas kept the dollar under pressure.

Currency futures on NSE

Due to a fall in the Dollar index, the US$INR pair moved towards its support levels. We feel a bounce could be seen towards 74 levels from the support • The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.65 in the last session. The open interest fell marginally by 1.8% in the December series contract.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR DEC futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.48-73.50Market Lot: US $1000
Target: 73.65/ 73.75Stop Loss: 73.38
Support: 73.45/73.35Resistance: 74.05/74.15

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Dec 15, 2020 09:00 am

