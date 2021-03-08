Buy USDINR; target of 73.50 - 73.70: ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The rupee depreciated marginally and ended at 72.83 levels as firmness in the dollar kept the pair under pressure. However, outperformance was seen with rest of the pairs and rupee appreciated against Euro and GBP • The dollar remains firm while the dollar index moved closer to 92.00 levels. The recent weakness in the dollar came in tandem with the strong bounce in yields, which are trading near 52-weeks high.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee remained above 73 levels as the Dollar index moved towards 92 levels. We expect further upsides to be seen in the US$INR pair. It is likely to move towards 73.80 levels in coming days • The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.31 in the last session. The open interest increased marginally by 3.7% for the March series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Mar futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 73.16-73.20 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.50/ 73.70 Stop Loss: 72.98 Support Resistance Support: 72.95/72.80 Resistance: 73.50/73.90

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More