English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of 73.50 - 73.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee depreciated marginally and ended at 72.83 levels as firmness in the dollar kept the pair under pressure.

March 08, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee depreciated marginally and ended at 72.83 levels as firmness in the dollar kept the pair under pressure. However, outperformance was seen with rest of the pairs and rupee appreciated against Euro and GBP • The dollar remains firm while the dollar index moved closer to 92.00 levels. The recent weakness in the dollar came in tandem with the strong bounce in yields, which are trading near 52-weeks high.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee remained above 73 levels as the Dollar index moved towards 92 levels. We expect further upsides to be seen in the US$INR pair. It is likely to move towards 73.80 levels in coming days • The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.31 in the last session. The open interest increased marginally by 3.7% for the March series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Mar futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.16-73.20Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.50/ 73.70Stop Loss: 72.98
SupportResistance
Support: 72.95/72.80Resistance: 73.50/73.90

Close

Related stories

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Mar 8, 2021 09:23 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.