English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join Commodity Ki Paathshala on ‘Volatility in Agriculture commodities Prices- Importance of Price Risk Management and Role of Derivatives Markets’ on March 9, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of 73.50 - 73.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee stayed muted in the first half. However, as a sharp move was seen in the Dollar index and a sell-off in domestic equities from higher levels, the rupee depreciated by 23 paise and ended near 73.25 level•

March 09, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST
 

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee stayed muted in the first half. However, as a sharp move was seen in the Dollar index and a sell-off in domestic equities from higher levels, the rupee depreciated by 23 paise and ended near 73.25 level • The Dollar index continued to remain firm and moved to a three and a half month high against Euro and almost nine month high against the Yen as higher bond yields, expectations of faster economic normalisation from the pandemic in US put the dollar at an advantage.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee remained above 73.30 levels as the Dollar index moved above 92 levels. We feel the rupee would continue to depreciate and a move towards 73.6 cannot be ruled out • The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at | 73.39 in the last session. The open interest increased marginally by 4.6% for the March series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Mar futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.20-73.22Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.50/ 73.70Stop Loss: 73.05
 Support: 72.95/72.80Resistance: 73.50/73.90

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Mar 9, 2021 09:26 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 86.25% new cases in 6 states, says government; 32% of global holiday destinations completely closed

Coronavirus Essential | 86.25% new cases in 6 states, says government; 32% of global holiday destinations completely closed

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.