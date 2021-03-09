Buy USDINR; target of 73.50 - 73.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee stayed muted in the first half. However, as a sharp move was seen in the Dollar index and a sell-off in domestic equities from higher levels, the rupee depreciated by 23 paise and ended near 73.25 level • The Dollar index continued to remain firm and moved to a three and a half month high against Euro and almost nine month high against the Yen as higher bond yields, expectations of faster economic normalisation from the pandemic in US put the dollar at an advantage.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee remained above 73.30 levels as the Dollar index moved above 92 levels. We feel the rupee would continue to depreciate and a move towards 73.6 cannot be ruled out • The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at | 73.39 in the last session. The open interest increased marginally by 4.6% for the March series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Mar futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 73.20-73.22 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.50/ 73.70 Stop Loss: 73.05 Support: 72.95/72.80 Resistance: 73.50/73.90

