Buy USDINR; target of: 73.50 - 73.65: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct, After depreciating for a few days, the rupee ended almost flat due to lack of clarity ahead of the Fed FOMC meet.
June 17, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
After depreciating for a few days, the rupee ended almost flat due to lack of clarity ahead of the Fed FOMC meet. The rupee closed at 73.32 levels • The dollar index on Wednesday recovered from modest losses and rallied to a one and a quarter month high after the FOMC brought forward its rate-hike forecast.
Currency futures on NSE
A sharp move was seen in the Dollar index post the FOMC meet. We feel the US$INR pair should move higher towards 73.70 levels • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.42 in the last session. The open interest fell 0.89% for the June series.
Intra-day strategy
Disclaimer:
|US$INR June futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$INR in the range of 73.34-73.38
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 73.50/ 73.65
|Stop Loss: 73.22
|Support: 73.20/73.00
|Resistance: 73.70/73.80
Read More