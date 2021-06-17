MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of: 73.50 - 73.65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, After depreciating for a few days, the rupee ended almost flat due to lack of clarity ahead of the Fed FOMC meet.

June 17, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

After depreciating for a few days, the rupee ended almost flat due to lack of clarity ahead of the Fed FOMC meet. The rupee closed at 73.32 levels • The dollar index on Wednesday recovered from modest losses and rallied to a one and a quarter month high after the FOMC brought forward its rate-hike forecast.

Currency futures on NSE

A sharp move was seen in the Dollar index post the FOMC meet. We feel the US$INR pair should move higher towards 73.70 levels • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.42 in the last session. The open interest fell 0.89% for the June series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.34-73.38Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.50/ 73.65Stop Loss: 73.22
Support: 73.20/73.00Resistance: 73.70/73.80

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Jun 17, 2021 10:48 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.