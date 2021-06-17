Buy USDINR; target of: 73.50 - 73.65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

After depreciating for a few days, the rupee ended almost flat due to lack of clarity ahead of the Fed FOMC meet. The rupee closed at 73.32 levels • The dollar index on Wednesday recovered from modest losses and rallied to a one and a quarter month high after the FOMC brought forward its rate-hike forecast.

Currency futures on NSE

A sharp move was seen in the Dollar index post the FOMC meet. We feel the US$INR pair should move higher towards 73.70 levels • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.42 in the last session. The open interest fell 0.89% for the June series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 73.34-73.38 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.50/ 73.65 Stop Loss: 73.22 Support: 73.20/73.00 Resistance: 73.70/73.80

