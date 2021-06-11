Buy USDINR; target of: 73.50 - 73.60: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct, The US$INR appreciated on Thursday extending gains for a third straight session.
June 11, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST
PPF withdrawal rule says that a PPF account holder can close the account subject to fulfillment of certain terms and conditions provided the account has completed five complete financial years.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The US$INR appreciated on Thursday extending gains for a third straight session. It ended at 73.05 levels • The dollar index has been trading around a five-month low of 89-90, which is a key support level. However, despite the spike in May consumer prices, the dollar was unable to sustain its early gains.
Currency futures on NSE
With the dollar index hovering near support of 90 levels, the rupee has ended above its Call base of 73 levels. Hence, we expect a move towards 73.50 in the coming days • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.20 in the last session. The open interest remained almost unchanged for the June series.
Intra-day strategy
Disclaimer:
|US$INR June futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$INR in the range of 73.18-73.22
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 73.50/ 73.60
|Stop Loss: 73.15
| Support: 73.15/73.00
|Resistance: 73.50/73.65
Read More