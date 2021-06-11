Buy USDINR; target of: 73.50 - 73.60: ICICI Direct

PPF withdrawal rule says that a PPF account holder can close the account subject to fulfillment of certain terms and conditions provided the account has completed five complete financial years.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The US$INR appreciated on Thursday extending gains for a third straight session. It ended at 73.05 levels • The dollar index has been trading around a five-month low of 89-90, which is a key support level. However, despite the spike in May consumer prices, the dollar was unable to sustain its early gains.

Currency futures on NSE

With the dollar index hovering near support of 90 levels, the rupee has ended above its Call base of 73 levels. Hence, we expect a move towards 73.50 in the coming days • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.20 in the last session. The open interest remained almost unchanged for the June series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 73.18-73.22 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.50/ 73.60 Stop Loss: 73.15 Support: 73.15/73.00 Resistance: 73.50/73.65

