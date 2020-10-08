172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-usdinr-target-of-73-45-73-55-icici-direct-5937011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 73.45 - 73.55: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct After a two-day losing streak, the rupee managed to appreciate by 14 paise and ended at 73.34 levels against the US dollar.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

After a two-day losing streak, the rupee managed to appreciate by 14 paise and ended at 73.34 levels against the US dollar. The focus would be on RBI’s monetary policy decision, which will trigger some volatility • The dollar index retraced marginally as stocks rebounded and EUR/US$ rallied on higher bond yields. However, the dollar index is near its support of 93.5. The possibility of a bounce cannot be ruled out.

Currency futures on NSE

The Federal Reserve chairman warned of tragic economic consequences in the absence of additional fiscal aid to limit the downside of the dollar. This would keep the rupee move in check, which could move around 73.6 levels in coming days • The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73.48 in the last session. The open interest fell 1.3% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Oct futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 73.32-73.36Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.45/ 73.55Stop Loss: 73..22
Support: 73.00/73.10Resistance: 73.60/73.80

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 10:34 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.