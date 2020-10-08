Buy USDINR; target of 73.45 - 73.55: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

After a two-day losing streak, the rupee managed to appreciate by 14 paise and ended at 73.34 levels against the US dollar. The focus would be on RBI’s monetary policy decision, which will trigger some volatility • The dollar index retraced marginally as stocks rebounded and EUR/US$ rallied on higher bond yields. However, the dollar index is near its support of 93.5. The possibility of a bounce cannot be ruled out.

Currency futures on NSE

The Federal Reserve chairman warned of tragic economic consequences in the absence of additional fiscal aid to limit the downside of the dollar. This would keep the rupee move in check, which could move around 73.6 levels in coming days • The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73.48 in the last session. The open interest fell 1.3% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Oct futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 73.32-73.36 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.45/ 73.55 Stop Loss: 73..22 Support: 73.00/73.10 Resistance: 73.60/73.80

