MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of: 73.45 - 73.55: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee witnessed some appreciation in the last session as continued FII buying compensated for strength in the Dollar index.

January 14, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee witnessed some appreciation in the last session as continued FII buying compensated for strength in the Dollar index. During the day, the rupee appreciated by 14 paise as the dollar index remained near 90.50 levels • The US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have found some resistance in the 90.70 region in the last couple of sessions. Further strength is expected above these levels.

Currency futures on NSE

Volatility remained high in the US$INR pair last week as the dollar index rebounded above 90 levels. The Put base of 73 is likely to act as immediate support and declines can be utilised for buying in the currency pair • The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.38 in the last session. The open interest increased by 11.7% in the January series contracts.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR JAN futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.32-73.34Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.45/ 73.55Stop Loss: 73.23
Support: 73.18/73.02Resistance: 73.55/73.65

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee
first published: Jan 14, 2021 08:52 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | How women can restart their second career in the technology industry

Future Wise | How women can restart their second career in the technology industry

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.