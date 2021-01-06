Buy USDINR; target of: 73.45 - 73.55 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee depreciated marginally from its crucial support of Rs 73 level despite broad based weakening of the dollar. We believe only a move below Rs 73 may open the gates towards Rs 71.50 for the US$INR in coming weeks • The GBPUSD has reverted from the highs of Rs 1.37 as a fresh lockdown was imposed in some parts of the UK. A move below 1.35 may trigger a further decline in the GBP in the near term.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR pair has recovered from its major support of Rs 73 levels and depreciated marginally towards Rs 73.40. We expect the pair to remain in the range of Rs 73 to Rs 73.60 levels in the coming sessions • The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.39 in the last session. The open interest in the January series remained flat in the last session.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR JAN futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 73.13-73.17 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.45/ 73.55 Stop Loss: 73.02 Support: 73.02/72.90 Resistance: 73.45/73.55

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.