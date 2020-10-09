172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-usdinr-target-of-73-45-73-55-icici-direct-2-5941841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 73.45 - 73.55: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct Supported by positive domestic equities and marginal weakness in the Dollar index, the rupee appreciated marginally and closed at 73.24.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Supported by positive domestic equities and marginal weakness in the Dollar index, the rupee appreciated marginally and closed at 73.24. Today due to the RBI’s monetary policy, we may see some volatility • US initial claims missed expectation and rose for a second week. The dollar index remained muted and moved towards 93.6 levels. However, it is expected to bounce from its support.

Currency futures on NSE

Intraday volatility in dollar index is draining due to which no major triggers are seen in other market currencies. The rupee is trading in a range and waiting for trigger. We feel the rupee can move towards 73.55 levels again • The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73.37 in the last session. The open interest rose 0.2% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Oct futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 73.32-73.36Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.45/ 73.55Stop Loss: 73..22
Support: 73.00/73.10Resistance: 73.60/73.80

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 10:11 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.