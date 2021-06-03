MARKET NEWS

Buy USDINR; target of: 73.35 - 73.45 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee dropped to a two-week low ahead of the RBI meet.

June 03, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee dropped to a two-week low ahead of the RBI meet. Indian exports jump 12.4% for April-May 2021. Crude oil prices continued to remain at elevated levels • After dropping below 90 levels, the dollar rebounded on Tuesday as US yields support 1.6% levels. MBA Mortgage Applications, IBD/TIPP Index, API is next on tap.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee saw a sharp reversal from the support. As the Dollar index is witnessing support near 90 levels and crude oil prices are rising sharply, we feel the rupee would move towards 73.5 levels • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.39 in the last session. The open interest declined marginally in the June series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.20-73.25Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.35/ 73.45Stop Loss: 73.1
Support: 72.90/73.10Resistance: 73.40/73.70

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Jun 3, 2021 09:28 am

