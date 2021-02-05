MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of: 73.35 - 73.45 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The range bound move around 73 levels continued for the US$INR pair.

February 05, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The range bound move around 73 levels continued for the US$INR pair. The dollar index has moved beyond its important resistance of 91.30 and may move towards 92.50 levels in the coming sessions • EURUS$ pair fell for the fourth straight session, due to the broad-based rally in the US dollar. The greenback continues to benefit from the relative strengthening of the US economic recovery, with the recent macro data pointing to further upside risks.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR pair continued to hover around $73 post Budget as well. A pullback could be possible due to major Put writing in 73 strike and weakness in Euro due to which has kept Dollar index remained elevated • The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.13 in the last session. The open interest increased by almost 7% for February series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Feb futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.08-73.12Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.35/ 73.45Stop Loss: 72.97
Support: 72.95/72.85Resistance: 73.30/73.50

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Feb 5, 2021 09:50 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.