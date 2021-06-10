MARKET NEWS

Buy USDINR; target of: 73.30 - 73.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee remained significantly range bound but traded below 73 levels.

June 10, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee remained significantly range bound but traded below 73 levels. However, it depreciated another almost 9 paise against the dollar to close at 72.98 • The dollar index hovered near 90 levels on Wednesday ahead of upcoming US inflation data and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting to gauge the pace of global recovery and view on paring back stimulus.

Currency futures on NSE

With the dollar index hovering near 90 levels, the rupee has also exhibited range bound move and closed below 73 levels. However, we expect a move towards 73.4 in the coming days • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.10 in the last session. The open interest remained almost unchanged for the June series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.02-73.05Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.30/ 73.45Stop Loss: 72.85
Support: 72.85/72.70Resistance: 73.30/73.45

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Jun 10, 2021 08:57 am

