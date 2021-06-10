Buy USDINR; target of: 73.30 - 73.45: ICICI Direct

PPF withdrawal rule says that a PPF account holder can close the account subject to fulfillment of certain terms and conditions provided the account has completed five complete financial years.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee remained significantly range bound but traded below 73 levels. However, it depreciated another almost 9 paise against the dollar to close at 72.98 • The dollar index hovered near 90 levels on Wednesday ahead of upcoming US inflation data and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting to gauge the pace of global recovery and view on paring back stimulus.

Currency futures on NSE

With the dollar index hovering near 90 levels, the rupee has also exhibited range bound move and closed below 73 levels. However, we expect a move towards 73.4 in the coming days • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.10 in the last session. The open interest remained almost unchanged for the June series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 73.02-73.05 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.30/ 73.45 Stop Loss: 72.85 Support: 72.85/72.70 Resistance: 73.30/73.45

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

