Buy USDINR; target of: 73.30 - 73.45: ICICI Direct
June 10, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee remained significantly range bound but traded below 73 levels. However, it depreciated another almost 9 paise against the dollar to close at 72.98 • The dollar index hovered near 90 levels on Wednesday ahead of upcoming US inflation data and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting to gauge the pace of global recovery and view on paring back stimulus.
Currency futures on NSE
With the dollar index hovering near 90 levels, the rupee has also exhibited range bound move and closed below 73 levels. However, we expect a move towards 73.4 in the coming days • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.10 in the last session. The open interest remained almost unchanged for the June series.
Intra-day strategy
Disclaimer:
|US$INR June futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$INR in the range of 73.02-73.05
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 73.30/ 73.45
|Stop Loss: 72.85
|Support: 72.85/72.70
|Resistance: 73.30/73.45
