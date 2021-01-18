MARKET NEWS

Buy USDINR; target of: 73.25 - 73.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, After three days of positive streak, INR fell 3 paise against US Dollar last Friday.

January 18, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

After three days of positive streak, INR fell 3 paise against US Dollar last Friday. However, India’s forex reserves continue to touch new life high at $586.082 bn. The US Dollar rallied more than 0.6% last week marking the 2 nd consecutive weekly advances. Euro continue to remain bearish as weak German economic growth, another political crisis in Italy and a slow vaccine rollout in the EU.

Currency futures on NSE

Due to lower average volumes USDINR pair remained almost flat last week. However, its likely to bounce from its sizeable Put base of 73 and up move in US Dollar index which is stable above 90 levels. The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.16 in the last session. The open interest remained almost flat in the January series contracts.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR JAN futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.09-73.11Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.25/ 73.35Stop Loss: 72.98
Support: 72.90/73.00Resistance: 73.35/73.45

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Jan 18, 2021 08:45 am

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

