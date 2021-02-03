MARKET NEWS

Buy USDINR; target of: 73.25 - 73.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, Post Union Budget 2021, overall volatility declined and the trading range further contracted.

February 03, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Post Union Budget 2021, overall volatility declined and the trading range further contracted. Positive domestic equites and huge inflows from FIIs would provide a cushion to the index • The Dollar index rose to a seven-week high as weakness in Euro continued after Coronavirus led to a drop in consumer spending. We feel EURUS$ would slip further, which will provide more boost to the Dollar index.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR pair continued to hover around $73 post Budget also. A sharp sell-off in Euro would boost dollar due to which EM currencies are likely to depreciate. Sizeable Put base is also at 73 from where bounce is expected • The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.22 in the last session. The open interest fell by 4.5% for the February series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Feb futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.12-73.15Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.25/ 73.35Stop Loss: 73.02
Support: 73.00/73.10Resistance: 73.50/73.60

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Feb 3, 2021 09:20 am

