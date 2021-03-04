English
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at 'The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021'-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
Buy USDINR; target of 73.20 - 73.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, Due to huge volatility in the Dollar index and US yields, similar actions were seen in the rupee.

March 04, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

Spot Currency

Due to huge volatility in the Dollar index and US yields, similar actions were seen in the rupee. However, we feel the rupee has moved towards its major support and bounce could be seen from 73 levels • The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.13 in the last session. The open interest increased by 5% in the March series and 14% in the April series.

Currency futures on NSE

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Mar futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.00-73.04Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.20/ 73.40Stop Loss: 72.90
 Support: 72.70/72.90Resistance: 73.50/73.90

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Mar 4, 2021 08:31 am

