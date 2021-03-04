Buy USDINR; target of 73.20 - 73.40: ICICI Direct

Spot Currency

Due to huge volatility in the Dollar index and US yields, similar actions were seen in the rupee. However, we feel the rupee has moved towards its major support and bounce could be seen from 73 levels • The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.13 in the last session. The open interest increased by 5% in the March series and 14% in the April series.

Currency futures on NSE

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Mar futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 73.00-73.04 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.20/ 73.40 Stop Loss: 72.90 Support: 72.70/72.90 Resistance: 73.50/73.90

