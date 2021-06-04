MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of: 73.20 - 73.40 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, After three days of depreciation, the rupee managed to gain 17 paise and ended near 72.91 levels.

Broker Research
June 04, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

After three days of depreciation, the rupee managed to gain 17 paise and ended near 72.91 levels. Positive domestic equities help the rupee to turn positive • The dollar index rallied sharply and moved to two and a half month high as a slump in US stocks fuelled some liquidity demand. The dollar extended its gains on hawkish Fed comments and Thursday’s betterthan-expected US economic data.

Currency futures on NSE

After appreciating almost 17 paise, US$INR moved towards its support of 73. As the Dollar index fell sharply, we feel the rupee should move towards 73.5 levels • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.11 in the last session. The open interest rose 1.6% for the June series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.04-73.07Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.20/ 73.40Stop Loss: 72.90
 Support: 72.90/73.10Resistance: 73.40/73.70

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Jun 4, 2021 09:17 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.