Buy USDINR; target of: 73.20 - 73.40 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

After three days of depreciation, the rupee managed to gain 17 paise and ended near 72.91 levels. Positive domestic equities help the rupee to turn positive • The dollar index rallied sharply and moved to two and a half month high as a slump in US stocks fuelled some liquidity demand. The dollar extended its gains on hawkish Fed comments and Thursday’s betterthan-expected US economic data.

Currency futures on NSE

After appreciating almost 17 paise, US$INR moved towards its support of 73. As the Dollar index fell sharply, we feel the rupee should move towards 73.5 levels • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.11 in the last session. The open interest rose 1.6% for the June series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 73.04-73.07 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.20/ 73.40 Stop Loss: 72.90 Support: 72.90/73.10 Resistance: 73.40/73.70

