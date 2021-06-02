Buy USDINR; target of: 73.20 - 73.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

For a second day in a row, rupee depreciation continued as it slid 29 paise to end at 72.90 levels. A sharp rise in crude oil prices and no major price fall in Dollar index may be a trigger for this weakness • The Dollar index traded almost flat for the day near 89.90 levels. EURUS$ remained intact on better-than-expected eurozone economic data.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR pair managed to witness bounce from its support and moved above 73 levels. Due to aggressive OI addition in ATM Straddle of 73 we feel the rupee should trade in a range with support now pegged at 72.90 levels • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.17 in the last session. The open interest remained almost flat for the June series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 73.02-73.05 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.20/ 73.30 Stop Loss: 72.90 Support: 72.70/72.90 Resistance: 73.20/73.30

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More