Buy USDINR; target of: 73.15 - 73.25: ICICI Direct

The rupee witnessed contraction in trading range as it traded in 10 paise range for the day. It depreciated marginally by 9 paise to close at 72.89 levels • The dollar index ended almost flat after finding support on weakness in EUR/US$ after disappointing eurozone economic data. US$/JPY moved higher after dovish BoJ comments weakened the yen.

As there was profit booking above 73 levels, the US$INR pair ended almost flat for the day. However, we feel a move towards 73.4 is due in coming days • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.03 in the last session. The open interest declined by almost 1.5% for the June series.

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 72.95-73.00 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.15/ 73.25 Stop Loss: 72.80 Support: 72.90/72.70 Resistance: 73.30/73.50

