Buy USDINR; target of: 73.15 - 73.25: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct, The rupee witnessed contraction in trading range as it traded in 10 paise range for the day.
June 09, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee witnessed contraction in trading range as it traded in 10 paise range for the day. It depreciated marginally by 9 paise to close at 72.89 levels • The dollar index ended almost flat after finding support on weakness in EUR/US$ after disappointing eurozone economic data. US$/JPY moved higher after dovish BoJ comments weakened the yen.
Currency futures on NSE
As there was profit booking above 73 levels, the US$INR pair ended almost flat for the day. However, we feel a move towards 73.4 is due in coming days • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.03 in the last session. The open interest declined by almost 1.5% for the June series.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR June futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$INR in the range of 72.95-73.00
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 73.15/ 73.25
|Stop Loss: 72.80
|Support: 72.90/72.70
|Resistance: 73.30/73.50
