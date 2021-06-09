MARKET NEWS

Buy USDINR; target of: 73.15 - 73.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee witnessed contraction in trading range as it traded in 10 paise range for the day.

June 09, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee witnessed contraction in trading range as it traded in 10 paise range for the day. It depreciated marginally by 9 paise to close at 72.89 levels • The dollar index ended almost flat after finding support on weakness in EUR/US$ after disappointing eurozone economic data. US$/JPY moved higher after dovish BoJ comments weakened the yen.

Currency futures on NSE

As there was profit booking above 73 levels, the US$INR pair ended almost flat for the day. However, we feel a move towards 73.4 is due in coming days • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.03 in the last session. The open interest declined by almost 1.5% for the June series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 72.95-73.00Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.15/ 73.25Stop Loss: 72.80
Support: 72.90/72.70Resistance: 73.30/73.50

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jun 9, 2021 09:27 am

