Buy USDINR; target of 73.12 - 73.28: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended at record lows at 72. 97, as comments from Opec regarding their comfort for higher oil prices in the background of a stronger US D weighed on EM currencies, including the rupee The US D was slightly higher supported by benchmark treasury yields, which sustained a higher close above 3 % at 3. 06 %. China has retaliated with tariffs on D 60 billion worth of US products taking the total to D 110 billion. The US imposed 10 % tariffs on D 200bn worth of Chinese imports on Monday. This trade rift has overshadowed prospects of trade talks. The US President has threatened of imposing further tariffs on D 267 bn of Chinese imports if China retaliates

Benchmark yield

Government bonds declined as yields rose to 8. 14 % amid a weakening rupee and a spurt in oil prices. Yields may rise further tracking gains in US treasury yields • US treasury yields rose sharply ending at 3. 06 % tracking widening rift in US - China trade friction as well as higher crude prices. Investors expect higher tariff may further stoke inflation and could induce Fed on faster rate hike trajectory

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee September contract on the NSE was at 72. 93 in the previous session. September contract open interest declined 0. 55 % in the previous session We expect the USD INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in pair to initiate long positions

USDINR September futures contract (NSE Buy USDINR in the range of 72.80 -72.88 Market Lot: USD1000 Target: 73.12 / 73.28 Stop Loss: 72.70 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 72.90 / 72.70 R1/R2:73.15 /73.25

