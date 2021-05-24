Buy USDINR; target of: 73.00 - 73.15 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated further and moved below 73 levels against the dollar on the back of a massive rally in equities. It fell another 27 paise • The US dollar traded higher against a basket of currencies late on Friday after moving to its lowest level since January earlier in the session. It was boosted by encouraging US manufacturing data.

Currency futures on NSE

The positive sentiment in the domestic currency is influenced by a rally in domestic markets and falling oil prices. On the options front, 73 strike has noteworthy OI in Call and Put strike that suggests it may consolidate at current levels • The dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.86 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 6% for the May series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR May futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 72.70-72.75 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.00/ 73.15 Stop Loss: 72.57 Support: 72.70/72.50 Resistance: 73.00/73.20

