Buy USDINR; target of 73.00 - 73.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended mildly higher as a halt in rising crude oil prices coupled with expectations of government and RBI measures helped the rupee cap gains • The US $ rose against major currencies as the Fed raised interest rates while maintaining the probability of December interest rate hike . Currencies may remain on the edge ahead of a raft of US data while the Euro was weighed by a hint of higher - than - expected widening Italian deficit. Traders shall await US September employment data, which may provide fresh trigger for the US$.

Benchmark yield

Government bonds extended gains as yields declined while rupee depreciation has also mellowed down. Yields could decline if crude prices see some reversal from current levels in the backdrop of mild strength in the rupee • US treasury yields were steady at 3 . 05 % as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 bps . Traders may look for hints as the US President continues to show his apparent displeasure at rising interest rates and strength in US$.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee October contract on the NSE was at 72 . 88 in the previous session . October contract open interest increased 0 . 99 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR October futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 72.70 -72.78 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.0 / 73.10 Stop Loss: 72.59 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 72.75 / 72.60 R1/R2:73.0 /73.20

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.