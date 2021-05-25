MARKET NEWS

Buy USDINR; target of: 72.90 -72.95 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee closed marginally lower as it snapped its two-day winning streak due to recovery in oil prices.

May 25, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee closed marginally lower as it snapped its two-day winning streak due to recovery in oil prices. It depreciated 13 paise and ended near 72.96 levels • The US dollar is easing lower against its major currency as worries diminish over runaway inflation and the Federal Reserve tightening the policy sooner.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee depreciated on Monday. On the options front, 73 and 73.25 strike has noteworthy OI in Call and Put strike that suggests it may consolidate at current levels and May month expiry should happen above 73 levels • The dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.96 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 6% for the May series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 72.90-72.95Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.20/ 73.30Stop Loss: 72.77
Support: 72.80/72.70Resistance: 73.30/73.50

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: May 25, 2021 09:49 am

