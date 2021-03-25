English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of 72.85 - 72.95 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee deprecated by another 14 paise amid continued sell-off seen n domestic equities and strength seen in dollar index as risk on rally observed some cool-off.

March 25, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee deprecated by another 14 paise amid continued sell-off seen n domestic equities and strength seen in dollar index as risk on rally observed some cool-off. The U.S. Dollar hit fresh highs for 2020 on Wednesday as concerns over a third COVID-19 wave in Europe, potential U.S. tax hikes and escalating tensions between the West and China helped it to move higher. The news is offsetting a dip in U.S. Treasury yields.

Currency futures on NSE

The U.S. Dollar hit fresh highs for 2020 on Wednesday as concerns over a third COVID-19 wave in Europe, potential U.S. tax hikes and escalating tensions between the West and China helped it to move higher. The news is offsetting a dip in U.S. Treasury yields. • The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.69 in the last session. The open interest declined by almost 7.3% for the March series while it increased by more than 12% in April series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Mar futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 72.63-72.67Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 72.85/ 72.95Stop Loss: 72.50
 Support: 72.50/72.35Resistance: 72.90/73.00
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Mar 25, 2021 08:51 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.