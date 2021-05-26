Buy USDINR; target of: 72.76 -72.80: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct, The rupee appreciated by 19 paise to end near a two month high of 72.77 against the dollar on the back of weakness in the US dollar•
May 26, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee appreciated by 19 paise to end near a two month high of 72.77 against the dollar on the back of weakness in the US dollar • The US dollar is easing lower against major currencies as worries diminish over runaway inflation and the Federal Reserve tightening the policy sooner.
Currency futures on NSE
The rupee remained near the Put base of 73 as the Dollar index is hovering near support of 89-90 levels. We expect upsides to be seen in the US$INR pair. Looking at options data, the May month expiry is likely to be above 73 levels • The dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.96 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 6% for the May series.
Intra-day strategy
Disclaimer:
|US$INR May futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$INR in the range of 72.76-72.80
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 73.00/ 73.10
|Stop Loss: 72.65
|Support: 72.70/72.50
|Resistance: 73.00/73.20
