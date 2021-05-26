MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of: 72.76 -72.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee appreciated by 19 paise to end near a two month high of 72.77 against the dollar on the back of weakness in the US dollar•

May 26, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated by 19 paise to end near a two month high of 72.77 against the dollar on the back of weakness in the US dollar • The US dollar is easing lower against major currencies as worries diminish over runaway inflation and the Federal Reserve tightening the policy sooner.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee remained near the Put base of 73 as the Dollar index is hovering near support of 89-90 levels. We expect upsides to be seen in the US$INR pair. Looking at options data, the May month expiry is likely to be above 73 levels • The dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.96 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 6% for the May series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 72.76-72.80Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.00/ 73.10Stop Loss: 72.65
Support: 72.70/72.50Resistance: 73.00/73.20

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: May 26, 2021 09:01 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.