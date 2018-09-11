Buy USDINR; target of 72.75 - 72.85: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended down almost 0. 98 % on Monday. However, it recovered some of its losses after recording fresh lows of $ / 72. 67. It is expected to open mildly lower today owing to recovery in US $ • Dollar index ended Monday lower as traders booked profits amid a recovery in Euro and British Pound. However, EM currencies continued to witness a hammering as investors braced themselves for the US and China’s next round of trade tariffs. Chinese Yuan has again started depreciating amid reports of the next round of tariffs on more Chinese imports into the US. Weakening Yuan would maintain pressure on EM currencies including rupee.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds declined sharply as benchmark yields are at highest levels since November 2014 as a rise in crude oil prices and a weakening rupee are putting pressure on debt redemptions • US sovereign 10 - year bond yields were slightly lower while recent strong US August payrolls data will keep yields supported . Investors look forward to September FOMC monetary policy meeting in the backdrop of rising cross border trade concerns.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee September contract on the NSE was at 72. 55 in the previous session. September contract open interest increased 6. 68 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 72.40 -72.48 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 72.75 / 72.85 Stop Loss: 72.29 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 72.50 / 71.35 R1/R2:72.75 /72.85

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.