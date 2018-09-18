Buy USDINR; target of 72.75 - 72.85: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended sharply lower at 72. 51 as concerns grew on the Trump administration’s plan to impose tariffs on $ 200 billion worth of Chinese imports while disappointment over the government’s measures weighed • The US$ ended lower as concerns emerged on the Trump administration’s aggressive tariffs on Chinese imports. The US has imposed 10 % tariffs on $ 200 billion worth of Chinese imports effective September 24, which could rise to 25 % by year end. As a result, DM currencies rose while EM currencies continued to bear the dollar brunt.

Benchmark yield

Government bonds recovered yesterday even as yields revived sharply from as high as 8. 18 %. Stabilising crude oil prices and government action to contain the rupee rout supported debt • US treasury yields declined mildly from 3 % as concerns emerged over the Trump administration’s aggressive tariff impositions over Chinese imports. The US September FOMC policy meeting remains in focus in the backdrop of rising trade tensions.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee September contract on the NSE was at 72. 55 in the previous session. September contract open interest declined 0. 62 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 72.42 -72.50 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 72.75 / 72.85 Stop Loss: 72.28 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 72.50 / 72.30 R1/R2:72.65 /72.85

