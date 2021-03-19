English
Buy USDINR; target of 72.65 - 72.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee ended almost flat despite ongoing weakness in equities and strength seen in the Dollar index.

March 19, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended almost flat despite ongoing weakness in equities and strength seen in the Dollar index. However, fund flows remain largely positive despite the weakness in equities due to some block deals • The US Dollar Index (DXY) reclaimed the positive ground around 91.60 following Wednesday’s strong pullback. The index resumed the up move following the Fed-led pullback to the 91.30 region and advanced to the 91.60 area in tandem with higher US yields.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR pair is likely to see some weakness from 72.40 levels as the dollar index is likely to strengthen further from current levels. On the higher side, we expect the pair to find immediate hurdle around 72.90 levels • The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.59 in the last session. The open interest remained almost unchanged for the March series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Mar futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 72.43-72.47Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 72.65/ 72.80Stop Loss: 72.35
Support: 72.35/72.15Resistance: 72.70/72.90

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Mar 19, 2021 09:05 am

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

