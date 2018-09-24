App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 72.55 - 72.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended sharply lower at 72. 51 as concerns grew on the Trump administration’s plan to impose tariffs on $ 200 billion worth of Chinese imports while disappointment over the government’s measures weighed • The US$ ended lower as concerns emerged on the Trump administration’s aggressive tariffs on Chinese imports. The US has imposed 10 % tariffs on $ 200 billion worth of Chinese imports effective September 24, which could rise to 25 % by year end. As a result, DM currencies rose while EM currencies continued to bear the dollar brunt.

Benchmark yield

The rupee ended on a higher note on Friday. However, it pared strong opening gains as a sell - off in domestic equities weighed. It is expected to open lower today amid higher oil prices and overnight gains in US$ • The US$ recovered against major currencies due to sharp profit booking in British Pound and a decline in the Euro. No Brexit deal rhetoric triggered profit booking by GBP bulls. Currencies are expected to remain on the edge ahead of US FOMC monetary policy meeting this week. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 bps. However, investors would remain glued to Fed’s assessment of further inflation prospects and economic growth.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee September contract on the NSE was at 72. 18 in the previous session. September contract open interest declined 1. 23 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 72.24 -72.34 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 72.55 / 72.70 Stop Loss: 72.14
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 72.30 / 72.15 R1/R2:72.60 /72.80
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 24, 2018 11:18 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.