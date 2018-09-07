Buy USDINR; target of 72.20 - 72.28: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued to make record lows ending Thursday at $ / 71. 98 , however recovering from life lows of 72 . 11. Higher oil prices and selling in other EM currencies is weighing on Rupee • The dollar index pared gains as traders remained cautious ahead of US August employment data as well as ongoing US - China trade rift . Yen rose sharply amidst renewed concerns that US president was bothered about trade ties with Japan. Also concerns linger about ongoing US - China trade rift with market participants bracing themselves for next round of tariffs impositions.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds witness volatility as a surge in crude oil prices as well as a weakening rupee risked FII outflow pressures from domestic debt markets. The 10 - year sovereign yields tested highest levels since November 2014 amid higher oil prices • US sovereign 10 - year bond yields were slightly lower ahead of US August non farm payrolls data. Also widening US trade deficit is weighing on Yields at higher levels.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee September contract on the NSE was at 72. 13 in the previous session. September contract open interest increased 1. 61 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 71.94 -72.02 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 72.20 / 72.28 Stop Loss: 71.81 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 71.95 / 71.80 R1/R2:71.80 /71.95

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.