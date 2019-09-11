App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 72.15 - 72.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee extended mild gains on Monday registering fourth session of consecutive gains. However Implied opening from forwards suggest it is likely to open weak today tracking gains in US$ as well as steep rise in US yields • The dollar index closed mildly higher in yesterday session even as US president has fired his National security advisor (NSA) Bolton. Investors are gearing up ahead of crucial ECB policy meeting tomorrow. Chinese Yuan has seen some cool off in last few sessions and is currently trading at 7.11. EM currencies are likely to remain on edge ahead of crucial ECB and Fed policy meetings this month.

Benchmark yield

Domestic benchmark 10-year yields fell on Monday to 6.58%, while overall they remain in a range. Expectation of a rate cut in backdrop of some recovery in US yields are keeping domestic yields in range • US treasury yields jumped sharply to 1.73% as investors remain on sidelines ahead of ECB policy meeting. Also fresh Government and corporate offerings increased the concerns over supply and weighed on bond prices.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.84 in the previous session. Open interest declined 3.49% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR September futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 71.88 -71.92Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 72.15 / 72.25Stop Loss: 71.72
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 71.95 / 71.80R1/R2:72.20 / 72.30
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Sep 11, 2019 11:26 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #USDINR

