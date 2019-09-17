App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 72.15 - 72.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended its winning streak with sharp losses of over 0.94% losing almost 67 paise vs. the US$. The highest jump in crude oil price since the Gulf War spooked currencies of most oil importing countries including the rupee. It is likely to open further lower today as crude oil prices remain firm in the backdrop of a strong US$ • The dollar index ended higher amid safe haven buying as well as caution ahead of Fed policy meet outcome. Euro has pared its gains from policy outcome as slowdown reality set in. The Dollar Index could rise further higher if the Fed turns out to be less dovish than expected. CNY is currently trading at 7.07 levels as investors await the progress of US-China trade talks.

Benchmark yield

Domestic benchmark 10-year yields ended higher at 6.72% on Monday. Yields are likely to remain firm in the backdrop of a recovery in US yields as well as a surge in oil prices • US treasury yields ended slightly lower at 1.85% as investors continue to reprice Fed’s dovish stance. Fed is likely to cut rates by 25 bps in its policy meet this week. The Fed’s assessment is likely to provide fresh direction to yields.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.69 in the previous session. Open interest increased 0.80% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR September futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 71.83 -71.87Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 72.15 / 72.25Stop Loss: 71.67
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 71.75 / 71.60R1/R2:72.10 / 72.25
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More
First Published on Sep 17, 2019 11:14 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

