Buy USDINR; target of 71.95 - 72.05: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee sustained sharp losses in the previous session and ended lower by 24 paise vs. the US$. Concerns over the domestic slowdown ahead of GDP data today has spooked the rupee. India’s FY20 Q2 GDP is likely to dip below 5%. Lower-than-expected data could put further pressure on the rupee • The US$ index ended unchanged due to muted moves amid Thanksgiving Holidays in the US. Overall, most of the major as well as EM currencies are hovering in a range due to absence of any major trigger as well as lack of clarity on progress over US-China phase one of trade deal. Any adverse outcome could spook EM currencies including the rupee.

Benchmark yield

Domestic benchmark 10-year yields ended a bit lower at 6.46% in the previous session. Growing worries over domestic growth as well as hardening US yields could contain a sharp appreciation in domestic debt • US 10-year benchmark yields were unchanged at 1.77%. Investors are likely to track the upcoming US November employment data as well as direction of US-China trade talks.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 71.80 in the previous session. Open interest increased 4.22% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 71.68 -71.72 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.95 / 72.05 Stop Loss: 71.53 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 71.70 / 71.65 R1/R2:72.0 / 72.15

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.