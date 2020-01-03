Buy USDINR; target of 71.75 - 71.85: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR is likely to remain weak in today’s session. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee lost 16 Paise to close at 71.38 against the US dollar on Thursday as steady rise in crude oil prices and stronger dollar against key global currencies weighed on sentiment. • The US dollar stumbled as tensions in the Middle East flared after a US strike near Baghdad international airport killed a top Iranian general. The Japanese yen led other safe-haven assets, with the US dollar easing to 6 week lows to 108.07 yen following the news.
Benchmark yield
Yields on the government’s 10-year treasury bill remained largely unchanged at 6.50 vs. 6.51 • US treasury moved higher as US President announced the dats for trade deal with China. The 10-year rate was near 1.88% from a 1.92% close in the penultimate session.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 71.52 in the previous session. Open interest increased by almost 2% in the previous session • Considering middle east flaring up due to US-IRAN, US$INR is likely to remain weak in today’s session. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR January futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$ in the range of 71.53 -71.57
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 71.75 / 71.85
|Stop Loss: 71.45
|Support
|Resistance
|Support: 71.45/71.35
|Resistance: 71.75/71.85