App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 71.75 - 71.85: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR is likely to remain weak in today’s session. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee lost 16 Paise to close at 71.38 against the US dollar on Thursday as steady rise in crude oil prices and stronger dollar against key global currencies weighed on sentiment. • The US dollar stumbled as tensions in the Middle East flared after a US strike near Baghdad international airport killed a top Iranian general. The Japanese yen led other safe-haven assets, with the US dollar easing to 6 week lows to 108.07 yen following the news.

Benchmark yield

Yields on the government’s 10-year treasury bill remained largely unchanged at 6.50 vs. 6.51 • US treasury moved higher as US President announced the dats for trade deal with China. The 10-year rate was near 1.88% from a 1.92% close in the penultimate session.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 71.52 in the previous session. Open interest increased by almost 2% in the previous session • Considering middle east flaring up due to US-IRAN, US$INR is likely to remain weak in today’s session. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR January futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 71.53 -71.57Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 71.75 / 71.85Stop Loss: 71.45
SupportResistance
Support: 71.45/71.35Resistance: 71.75/71.85
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 10:31 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.