Buy USDINR; target of 71.75 - 71.85: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee lost 16 Paise to close at 71.38 against the US dollar on Thursday as steady rise in crude oil prices and stronger dollar against key global currencies weighed on sentiment. • The US dollar stumbled as tensions in the Middle East flared after a US strike near Baghdad international airport killed a top Iranian general. The Japanese yen led other safe-haven assets, with the US dollar easing to 6 week lows to 108.07 yen following the news.

Benchmark yield

Yields on the government’s 10-year treasury bill remained largely unchanged at 6.50 vs. 6.51 • US treasury moved higher as US President announced the dats for trade deal with China. The 10-year rate was near 1.88% from a 1.92% close in the penultimate session.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 71.52 in the previous session. Open interest increased by almost 2% in the previous session • Considering middle east flaring up due to US-IRAN, US$INR is likely to remain weak in today’s session. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 71.53 -71.57 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.75 / 71.85 Stop Loss: 71.45 Support Resistance Support: 71.45/71.35 Resistance: 71.75/71.85

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.