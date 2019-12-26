Buy USDINR; target of 71.70 - 71.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee depreciated by 9 paise to close at 71.27 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid heavy selling in domestic equities and a steady rise in crude oil prices • The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, declined 0.01% at 97.65 in late trading.

Benchmark yield

Yields on the government’s 10-year treasury bill rose 0.08% and closed at 6.58 vs. 6.57 • US 10 years yields fell 1.54% and closed at 1.90 vs. 1.93.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 71.53 in the previous session. Open interest rose 14.8% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 71.40 -71.50 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.70 / 71.80 Stop Loss: 71.30 Support Resistance Support: 71.20/71.05 Resistance: 71.60/71.70

