Buy USDINR; target of 71.65 - 71.75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee extended further recovery v/s US$ in yesterday session gaining almost 55-paise helped by cool off in oil prices. However, it is likely to open slightly lower today amidst upbeat US$ as well as mild depreciation in Chinese Yuan • The dollar index ended higher as Fed failed to provide any clear direction on its next move. Federal Reserve cut interest rate by 25- bps, a second rate cut in over a decade. However Market participants were expecting some further dovish signals from Fed. It cited “global development implications for economic outlook” for a rate cut hinting about Trade concerns. This relative less dovish rate cut is likely to provide support to US$ against major currencies.

Benchmark yield

Domestic benchmark 10-year yields fell sharply to 6.62% as bonds were supported due to sharp reversal in oil prices. Expectation of a rate cut in the backdrop of some recovery in US yields is keeping domestic yields in a range • US 10-year treasury yields were unchanged at 1.80% supported by Fed’s hawkish rate cut. Also, fresh government and corporate offerings increased concerns on supply and weighed on bond prices.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.33 in the previous session. Open interest declined 6.50% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 71.38 -71.42 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.65 / 71.75 Stop Loss: 71.23 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 71.35 / 71.25 R1/R2:71.65 / 71.75

