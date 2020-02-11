Buy USDINR; target of 71.45 - 71.55: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

On the back of easing crude oil prices and weakening of American currency in overseas market the rupee rose by 10 paise on Monday. However, the Dollar Index rose late night, which may restrict the rupee from appreciating further • The Dollar Index continued to remain at elevated levels and ended at 98.83 vs. 98.68, which is the sixth consecutive positive close. Positive results in US fundamentals with safe haven demand following the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus and the potential impact on global growth have been sustaining the multi-session rally.

Benchmark yield

The yield on 10-year bond remained almost unchanged at 6.44. It rose only 0.03% • Treasury yields inched lower on Monday as investors tentatively reacted to lingering worries around the Coronavirus, amid questions on whether supply chains and factories in China will reopen soon.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at 71.42 in the previous session. Open interest fell 0.45% in the previous session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR February futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 71.25-71.35 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.45 / 71.55 Stop Loss: 71.15 Support Resistance Support: 71.15/71.00 Resistance: 71.40/71.60

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.