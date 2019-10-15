App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 71.40 - 71.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee closed sharply lower as domestic slowdown worries took centre stage over not so productive US-China trade talks outcome. It closed at lowest levels since September 19, 2019. The rupee is likely to open slightly changed while moves in domestic markets and sentiments are likely to provide cues • The US$ index ended higher yesterday as major currencies witnessed profit booking from a recent surge. US-China trade talks failed to provide any clear and optimistic news apart from delaying the hike in previous tariffs. CNY is currently trading at 7.07. A move in CNY from present levels is likely to provide fresh cues to EM currencies including the rupee.

Benchmark yield

Domestic benchmark 10-year yields ended lower at 6.48% yesterday. Investors are likely to track the government’s spending data amid reduction in corporate tax levels • The US 10-year benchmark yield ended almost unchanged at 1.73% in the previous session. Upcoming US data and update over Brexit and US-China trade dispute remain key triggers for yields.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.29 in the previous session. Open interest increased 1.02% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR October futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 71.16 -71.20Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 71.40 / 71.50Stop Loss: 71.0
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 71.20 / 71.0R1/R2:71.35 / 71.50
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #USDINR

