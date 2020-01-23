Buy USDINR; target of 71.35 - 71.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects Open interest increased almost 1.38% in the previous session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee strengthened by 1 paise to end at 71.20 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid easing crude oil prices. The next trigger for the currency will be the Union Budget and RBI Monetary policy • The US dollar weakened slightly in late trading on Wednesday amid a slew of data. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, declined 0.02% to 97.5230 in late trade.
Benchmark yield
Benchmark 10-year bonds remained flat at 6.64 ahead of RBI’s action on bonds scheduled today • Treasuries eked out small gains during the US session on Wednesday, leaving long-end yields lower marginally as traders were taken by surprise by the US Treasury’s plan to resume selling 20-year bonds.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 71.26 in the previous session. Open interest increased almost 1.38% in the previous session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR January futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$ in the range of 71.19-71.21
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 71.35 / 71.45
|Stop Loss: 71.10
|Support
|Resistance
|Support: 71.10/70.95
|Resistance: 71.35/71.50