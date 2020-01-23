App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 71.35 - 71.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects Open interest increased almost 1.38% in the previous session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee strengthened by 1 paise to end at 71.20 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid easing crude oil prices. The next trigger for the currency will be the Union Budget and RBI Monetary policy • The US dollar weakened slightly in late trading on Wednesday amid a slew of data. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, declined 0.02% to 97.5230 in late trade.

Benchmark yield

Benchmark 10-year bonds remained flat at 6.64 ahead of RBI’s action on bonds scheduled today • Treasuries eked out small gains during the US session on Wednesday, leaving long-end yields lower marginally as traders were taken by surprise by the US Treasury’s plan to resume selling 20-year bonds.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 71.26 in the previous session. Open interest increased almost 1.38% in the previous session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR January futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 71.19-71.21Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 71.35 / 71.45Stop Loss: 71.10
SupportResistance
Support: 71.10/70.95Resistance: 71.35/71.50
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 10:08 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.