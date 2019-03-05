Buy USDINR; target of 71.35 - 71.45 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee pared some of its previous session’s gains to end lower at 70.91, losing almost 16-paise against US$. Today it is expected to open slightly lower tracking strength in US$ • The dollar extended gains with the Euro and British Pound continuing to witness profit booking from its previous rallies. Expectations that US-China may inch towards a trade deal are supporting US$ and yields. Market participants would be awaiting clarity on Brexit, which could further improve global risk sentiment.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign treasury declined to 7.38% as muted global yields and lower inflation have kept yields in a range. Domestic retail inflation fell to 2.05% in January 2019, which could provide further space for RBI to cut rates • US treasury yields declined to 2.72% while worsening global growth expectations could cap sharply rising yields. Incoming economic data remains important for further signals.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at 71.13 in the previous session. March contract open interest declined 5.08% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR March futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 71.08 -71.14 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.35 / 71.45 Stop Loss: 70.95 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 71.12 / 71.02 R1/R2:71.35 /71.45

