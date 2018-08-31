Buy USDINR; target of 71.30 - 71.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Rupee continues to post record lows ending the session at 70. 74 against USD. It is further expected to open today at record lows amid news that the US President wants to move ahead soon on his plans to impose tariffs on D 200 billion worth of Chinese imports The dollar index recovered against major currencies amid profit booking as well as news the US President wants to move ahead with his plans to impose import tariffs on D200 billion worth of Chinese imports. Turkish lira and Argentina peso continue to get hammered, which is weighing on all EM currencies including rupee.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds witnessed profit booking as a surge in crude oil prices as well as a weakening rupee risked FII outflow pressures from domestic debt markets US sovereign 10 - year bond yields were slightly lower even as the USD gained. Traders would track US and its major trading partners trade talks ahead of FOMC September monetary policy meeting.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee September contract on the NSE was at 70. 95 in the previous session. September contract open interest increased 8. 72 % in the previous session We expect the USD INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

USDINR September futures contract (NSE Buy US$INR in the range of 71.05 -71.11 Market Lot: USD1000 Target: 71.30 / 71.40 Stop Loss: 70.93 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 71.0 / 70.90 R1/R2:71.35 /71.45

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.