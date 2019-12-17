Buy USDINR; target of 71.25 - 71.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee reversed all its early gains and ended 17 paise down at 71.00 against the US currency on Monday, following rising crude oil prices and fag-end selling in domestic equities. Inflows related to the Essar Steel deal weighed on the rupee • The US$ index ended down 0.16%. The US and China have moved closer towards signing phase one of the trade deal. The British pound dropped after two days of gains following reports that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will change the law to guarantee the Brexit transition phase is not extended beyond the end of 2020.

Benchmark yield

Yields on the government’s 10-year treasury bill surged yet again on Wednesday to close at a 12-week high, as traders were spooked by global rating agency S&P’s warning over a possible downgrade • US treasury yields followed global stock markets higher on Monday, amid positive economic reports from China and growing hopes of a de-escalation of tensions between Beijing and Washington, following the announcement of phase-one of the trade deal last week.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 71.11 in the previous session. Open interest increased 1.22% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 70.90 -71.00 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.25 / 71.35 Stop Loss: 70.75 Support Resistance Support: 70.88/70.66 Resistance: 71.25/71.40

