Buy USDINR; target of 71.25 - 71.35: ICICI Direct

The rupee pared all opening gains to end on a weaker note losing almost 13 paise over Tuesday. Concerns in the backdrop of US China trade talks outcome, Brexit uncertainty as well as a mild uptick in oil prices weighed on the rupee • The dollar index rose sharply mounting 97.0 levels ahead of US China trade talks outcome. However, a dovish Fed could cap large gains in the US$. Also, uncertainty around Brexit continues to haunt global risk sentiments. Outcome of the US-China trade talks as well as trend in Euro remain key triggers for the dollar in the near term.
Sovereign treasury yields declined 7.29% as muted global yields and lower inflation have kept yields in a range. Domestic retail inflation fell to 2.05% in January 2019, which could provide further space for RBI to cut rates • US treasury yields rose to 2.70% while worsening global growth expectations could cap sharply rising yields. Incoming economic data remains important for further signals.
The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at 70.96 in the previous session. February contract open interest increased 9.54% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
|US$INR February futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$ in the range of 70.93 -70.99
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 71.25 / 71.35
|Stop Loss: 70.81
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 70.80 / 70.7
|R1/R2:71.25 /71.35