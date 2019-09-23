Buy USDINR; target of 71.25 - 71.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended stronger by almost 38 paise vs. the US$ amid volatility as Finance Minister Sitharaman announced sharp tax cuts for corporates, reviving hopes of a recovery and boosting sentiments. It is likely to open slightly lower today tracking weakness in Chinese Yuan as well as steady oil prices • The dollar index closed higher as major currencies witnessed profit booking in the backdrop of US-China trade talks. CNY is currently lower as China withdrew from US farm states planned visit. CNY is currently trading at 7.11 levels. A weak Yuan is likely to weigh on EM currencies, including the rupee. Also, domestic tax cut measures has increased concerns over risks of higher fiscal deficit.

Benchmark yield

Domestic benchmark 10-year yields jumped to 6.79% amid a slight surge in oil prices as well sharp domestic tax cuts. Bonds are under pressure as a tax cut is likely to cause a hit to government revenue in the backdrop of a slowdown • US 10-year treasury yields closed further lower at 1.72% and continued in range in the backdrop of awaited outcome of US-China trade talks.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.06 in the previous session. Open interest declined 6.27% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 70.95 -70.99 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.25 / 71.35 Stop Loss: 70.80 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 71.0 / 70.80 R1/R2:71.25 / 71.40

