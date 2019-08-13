Buy USDINR; target of 71.25 - 71.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended mildly lower vs. the US$ on Friday as the Chinese Yuan has tested 7.06 levels against the US$. It is expected to open lower today tracking a further weakening bias in the CNY • The US dollar closed slightly lower yesterday even as overall it remains in a consolidation mode. The dollar witnessed mixed moves. The euro gained over dollar while the British pound further slumped vs. the US$ and is fast approaching low levels since Brexit referendum outcome. The JPY mounted gains vs. the US$ amid safe haven buying. Investors would be tracking CNY as consistent depreciation risks further a rout in EM currencies.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bond yields further jumped to 6.50% as outflows from domestic markets and confusion over sovereign bond issue abroad is creating hurdle for further decline. However, a cool-off in global yields is likely to cap a rise in domestic yields • US 10-year yields witnessed a further slide and ended at 1.65% yesterday. Escalation in US-China trade war is likely to see the Fed remain dovish citing increasing risks to growth.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 70.90 in the previous session. Open interest increased 1.42% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR August futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 71.03 -71.07 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.25 / 71.35 Stop Loss: 70.88 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 71.0 / 70.85 R1/R2:71.30 / 71.40

