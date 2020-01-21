Buy USDINR; target of 71.20 - 71.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee slipped 3 paise to end at 71.11 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking a steady rise in crude oil prices and weakness in domestic equities • The US dollar pared earlier gains and ended flat after French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump agreed not to impose tariffs in their digital tax dispute until at least the end of this year.

Benchmark yield

Benchmark 10-year bonds extended their drop after the government switched shorter to longer debt at higher-than-expected cutoff yield • Heavy buying of US treasuries pushed 10-year yields below 1.80% led by 10-year futures in early morning, with a wave of stop buying pushing yields below 1.80%.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 71.18 in the previous session. Open interest declined almost 1.5% in the previous session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 71.04-71.06 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.20 / 71.30 Stop Loss: 70.90 Support Resistance Support: 70.90/70.75 Resistance: 71.20/71.30

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.