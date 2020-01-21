App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 71.20 - 71.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects Open interest declined almost 1.5% in the previous session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Representative image
Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee slipped 3 paise to end at 71.11 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking a steady rise in crude oil prices and weakness in domestic equities • The US dollar pared earlier gains and ended flat after French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump agreed not to impose tariffs in their digital tax dispute until at least the end of this year.

Benchmark yield

Benchmark 10-year bonds extended their drop after the government switched shorter to longer debt at higher-than-expected cutoff yield • Heavy buying of US treasuries pushed 10-year yields below 1.80% led by 10-year futures in early morning, with a wave of stop buying pushing yields below 1.80%.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 71.18 in the previous session. Open interest declined almost 1.5% in the previous session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR January futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 71.04-71.06Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 71.20 / 71.30Stop Loss: 70.90
SupportResistance
Support: 70.90/70.75Resistance: 71.20/71.30
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 10:16 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.