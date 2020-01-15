Buy USDINR; target of 71.20 - 71.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee gave away its early morning gains to settle on a flat note at 70.87 against the US dollar ahead of the signing of the US-China trade deal and weak macro economic data on the domestic front. A marginal rise in crude oil prices and strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market also dragged the domestic unit lower • The Dollar index is extending the weekly upside for the second session in a row on Tuesday amid the prevailing risk-on tone and despite poor results from domestic companies and declining US yields.

Benchmark yield

Yields on the government’s 10-year treasury bill increased further to 6.67 ahead of inflation number. Higher-than-expected inflation numbers may keep some pressure on yields • US treasury prices fell for a second day and ended at 1.81 vs. 1.85, down 1.9%.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 70.98 in the previous session. Open interest increased almost 4.85% in the previous session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 70.90-71.00 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.20 / 71.30 Stop Loss: 70.85 Support Resistance Support: 70.75/70.55 R1/R2: 71.15/71.35

