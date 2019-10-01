Buy USDINR; target of 71.20 - 71.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee closed sharply lower yesterday losing almost 31 paise vs. US$, as it finally followed the CNY losses as well as strength in the US$. However, it is likely to open slightly higher today due to a selloff in crude oil prices • The dollar index closed sharply higher yesterday as the Euro dipped below 1.09 levels, lowest level since May 2017. US$ continues to gain due to fragile risk sentiment as well as strength in the US economy compared to other major economies. EM currencies, including rupee, could face a hurdle and witness sharp appreciation if strength in the dollar persists.

Benchmark yield

Domestic benchmark 10-year yields ended lower at 6.70% yesterday. Yields are likely to see some cool off due to subdued US yields as well as decline in oil price back to pre-attack levels • US treasury yields ended slightly lower at 1.66% as investors continue to reprice the Fed’s dovish stance as well as risks of growth slowdown in addition to US-China trade worries.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.07 in the previous session. Open interest increased 0.32% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR October futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 70.92 -70.96 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.20 / 71.30 Stop Loss: 70.77 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 70.90 / 70.70 R1/R2:71.05 / 71.20

