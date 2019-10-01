App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 71.20 - 71.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Representative image
Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee closed sharply lower yesterday losing almost 31 paise vs. US$, as it finally followed the CNY losses as well as strength in the US$. However, it is likely to open slightly higher today due to a selloff in crude oil prices • The dollar index closed sharply higher yesterday as the Euro dipped below 1.09 levels, lowest level since May 2017. US$ continues to gain due to fragile risk sentiment as well as strength in the US economy compared to other major economies. EM currencies, including rupee, could face a hurdle and witness sharp appreciation if strength in the dollar persists.

Benchmark yield

Domestic benchmark 10-year yields ended lower at 6.70% yesterday. Yields are likely to see some cool off due to subdued US yields as well as decline in oil price back to pre-attack levels • US treasury yields ended slightly lower at 1.66% as investors continue to reprice the Fed’s dovish stance as well as risks of growth slowdown in addition to US-China trade worries.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.07 in the previous session. Open interest increased 0.32% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR October futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 70.92 -70.96Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 71.20 / 71.30Stop Loss: 70.77
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 70.90 / 70.70R1/R2:71.05 / 71.20
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 01:06 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.