Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 71.20 - 71.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended Friday’s session at fresh record lows at $ / 71 weighed down by strength in the US$ and rising crude oil prices. However, it is expected to open on a strong note today, supported by higher domestic GDP data as well as a steady dollar • The dollar index recovered amid profit booking in major currencies as well as a cautious tone ahead of the Labour Day holiday in the US . GBP declined as the UK Prime Minister has ruled out a second Brexit vote. Inflation data in Turkey and unveiling of the fiscal plan in Argentina today are expected to set the tone for battered EM currencies this week ahead of US August employment data.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds witnessed profit booking as a surge in crude oil prices as well as a weakening rupee risked FII outflow pressures from domestic debt markets • US sovereign 10 - year bond yields were steady even as the dollar gained . Traders would track trade talks between the US and its major trading partners ahead of FOMC September monetary policy meeting.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 70.90 -70.96 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 71.20 / 71.30 Stop Loss: 70.78
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 70.90 / 70.75 R1/R2:71.20 /71.35
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 3, 2018 11:40 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

