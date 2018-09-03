Buy USDINR; target of 71.20 - 71.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended Friday’s session at fresh record lows at $ / 71 weighed down by strength in the US$ and rising crude oil prices. However, it is expected to open on a strong note today, supported by higher domestic GDP data as well as a steady dollar • The dollar index recovered amid profit booking in major currencies as well as a cautious tone ahead of the Labour Day holiday in the US . GBP declined as the UK Prime Minister has ruled out a second Brexit vote. Inflation data in Turkey and unveiling of the fiscal plan in Argentina today are expected to set the tone for battered EM currencies this week ahead of US August employment data.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds witnessed profit booking as a surge in crude oil prices as well as a weakening rupee risked FII outflow pressures from domestic debt markets • US sovereign 10 - year bond yields were steady even as the dollar gained . Traders would track trade talks between the US and its major trading partners ahead of FOMC September monetary policy meeting.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 70.90 -70.96 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.20 / 71.30 Stop Loss: 70.78 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 70.90 / 70.75 R1/R2:71.20 /71.35

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.