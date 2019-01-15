Buy USDINR; target of 71.05 - 71.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee was spooked in yesterday’s session due to a hit to risk sentiment as well as domestic fiscal slippage worries. Retail inflation fell to 2. 19 % in December while trade deficit is also expected to narrow to $ 14. 5 billion from $ 16. 6 billion in November • The dollar ended lower as gains in GBP and JPY undermined its recent strength. Investors would be tracking the Brexit deal vote today in the UK Parliament. Although market expectation is that Prime Minister May’s deal would be rejected, the concern is how badly the members will vote against it. Investors should brace for volatility amid uncertainty in currencies this week.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign treasury yields were at 7. 22 % as the 2019 bond becomes new benchmark. Domestic debt shall find support from lower inflation as well as expectation of Fed becoming relatively dovish • US treasury yields were largely unchanged as market participants raised concerns on the Fed’s ability to keep on raising interest rates in the backdrop of overall lower oil prices as well as concerns over growth prospects.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee January contract on the NSE was at 71. 01 in the previous session. January contract open interest increased 1. 25 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 70.76 -70.84 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.05 / 71.15 Stop Loss: 70.64 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 70.80 / 70.60 R1/R2:71.05 /71.15

